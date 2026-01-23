Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.9150.

FINGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th.

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

