Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Up 29.5% – Should You Buy?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 29.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 1,296,613 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 425% from the average session volume of 246,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

