Top Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – January 23rd

Coinbase Global, Alibaba Group, and Applied Digital are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain essential public assets and services—such as roads, bridges, utilities, pipelines, airports, and telecommunications networks. Investors often view them as relatively stable, income-generating holdings because they benefit from long-term government and private spending and predictable cash flows, though they remain sensitive to political decisions and interest-rate changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

