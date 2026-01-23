Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.4508 and last traded at $85.61, with a volume of 3808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

