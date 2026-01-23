Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.4508 and last traded at $85.61, with a volume of 3808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on KRYAY
Kerry Group Trading Down 0.8%
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.
Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.