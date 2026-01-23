LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.78. 12,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 81,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveWire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $557.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.77.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 320.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 285,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LiveWire Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LiveWire Group by 244.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in LiveWire Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

