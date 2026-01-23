SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 163,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,180,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFTBY. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.34. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 41.42%.The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo?based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high?growth technology companies around the globe.

