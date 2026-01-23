Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Up 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 53,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 70,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010. Rock Tech Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

