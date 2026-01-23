Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 13435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Neste OYJ alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ Trading Up 0.1%

About Neste OYJ

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste OYJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste OYJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.