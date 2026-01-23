Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.8340, with a volume of 3567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.35 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 39.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

