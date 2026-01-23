Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 5,788 shares.The stock last traded at $11.6440 and had previously closed at $9.3030.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radio One presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $438.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%.

Urban One, Inc, formerly known as Radio One, Inc, is a media company primarily serving African-American and urban audiences across the United States. The company’s core business activities center on radio broadcasting, operating a portfolio of urban-format radio stations that deliver music, news, and community-focused programming. Urban One’s radio network spans key metropolitan markets including Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis, among others.

In addition to its terrestrial radio operations, Urban One has expanded into digital media to engage listeners online.

