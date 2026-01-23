ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 100,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 97,944 shares.The stock last traded at $42.2740 and had previously closed at $42.06.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

