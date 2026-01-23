Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,259,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,430,424 shares.The stock last traded at $66.7280 and had previously closed at $67.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 target price (up previously from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987,648 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Ferrovial by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,312,000 after buying an additional 10,016,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $498,625,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at $343,371,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at $175,868,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

