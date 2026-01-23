RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 34,063 shares.The stock last traded at $22.46 and had previously closed at $22.30.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $587.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile
The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.
