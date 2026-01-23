Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading 5.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Nanobiotix Stock Down 0.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nanobiotix

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

