Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 14,068 shares.The stock last traded at $39.3190 and had previously closed at $38.96.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NUGO was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

