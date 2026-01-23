Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.9550 and last traded at $32.9550. Approximately 999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.