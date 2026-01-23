FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FFD Financial had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.41. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; property and casualty insurance products; and cash management, overdraft, e-statement, direct deposit, bill pay, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, night depository, and teller services, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services.

