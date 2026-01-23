FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FFD Financial had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 17.92%.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.41. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
