MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $272.81, but opened at $263.11. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $268.0960, with a volume of 49,413 shares traded.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.89 and a 200-day moving average of $242.43.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.