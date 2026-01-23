Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 54728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of -145.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.