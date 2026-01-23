Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $25.81. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $25.5950, with a volume of 3,805 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYEL. HC Wainwright upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 140.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73,132 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 477,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 2,759,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,807,000 after buying an additional 938,438 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

