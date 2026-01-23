Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 17,749 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $28,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

