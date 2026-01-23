The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,937 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $119,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $380.84 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $379.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.