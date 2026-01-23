Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) Insider Buys A$2,577,535.37 in Stock

Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Jackson acquired 3,262,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,577,535.37.
Predictive Discovery Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $901.18 million, a P/E ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Discovery
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.