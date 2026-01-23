Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.58. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services for petroleum and chemical products. The company’s operations encompass bulk liquid terminals, marine transportation services and handling facilities designed to support a variety of feedstocks and refined products. Through its network of terminals and pipelines, Martin Midstream serves refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial customers, offering solutions that help optimize logistics and maintain supply chain reliability.

With core assets located along the U.S.

