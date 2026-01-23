Analyzing Stride (NYSE:LRN) & China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group has a beta of -2.25, meaning that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Bilingual Technology & Education Group and Stride”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stride $2.48 billion 1.27 $287.94 million $6.48 11.03

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Stride shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Bilingual Technology & Education Group and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Bilingual Technology & Education Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stride 0 4 3 0 2.43

Stride has a consensus price target of $125.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.86%. Given Stride’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Bilingual Technology & Education Group and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A Stride 12.76% 26.29% 16.95%

Summary

Stride beats China Bilingual Technology & Education Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Bilingual Technology & Education Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; software and services to schools and school districts; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and operates tuition-based private schools. In addition, the company offers focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

