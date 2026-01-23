Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 803 shares in the company, valued at $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.91.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $618.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.08 and a twelve month high of $647.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

