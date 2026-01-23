Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus set a $265.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.09.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.