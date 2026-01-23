Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

