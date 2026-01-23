Northstar Asset Management Inc. Invests $629,000 in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Finally, Allianz SE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $131.85.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

