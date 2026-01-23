Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc $AEF

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,769 shares during the period. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund comprises 3.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.59% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 591,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 101,299 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 94,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $70,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AEF opened at $7.71 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) is a closed?end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.

The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.

