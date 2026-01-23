Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $36.23 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $36,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after buying an additional 884,808 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 685,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,440,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,884,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 592,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,862,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $691.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 67.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

