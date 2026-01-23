A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) dropped 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 379,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 96,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

A.I.S. Resources Trading Up 30.0%

The company has a market cap of C$2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.02.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

