Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.35, for a total value of $314,516.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,319.15. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.00, for a total transaction of $337,601.00.
- On Monday, January 5th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.41, for a total transaction of $336,261.97.
- On Monday, December 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.14, for a total value of $340,258.38.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total value of $341,793.87.
- On Monday, December 15th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total value of $333,982.00.
- On Monday, December 8th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.63, for a total value of $346,198.71.
- On Monday, December 1st, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.03, for a total transaction of $330,378.51.
- On Monday, November 24th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total transaction of $309,445.18.
- On Monday, November 17th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91.
- On Saturday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $647.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $641.17 and its 200 day moving average is $697.57. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,117.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFM LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SFM LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and a $910 price target, highlighting a wider valuation discount and upside from a recent pullback — a bullish signal that supports buying interest. Jefferies lays out five reasons to buy Meta Platforms amid pullback
- Positive Sentiment: Meta will roll out ads on Threads globally next week, accelerating monetization of a 400M+ MAU product and improving near-term ad-revenue optionality. Meta to begin rolling out Threads ads globally
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha) points to an attractive valuation — low-teens EV/EBITDA and ~21x 2025 earnings after the pullback — making the stock appealing to value-oriented buyers. Meta Platforms: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful
- Positive Sentiment: Meta’s AI lab reportedly delivered its first in-house models, signaling progress on core AI capabilities that underpin longer-term revenue and efficiency gains. This fuels investor hopes for sustained growth from AI initiatives. Meta’s AI Lab Delivers First Models In-House
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen boosted its price target and Meta plans to double production of Meta Glasses — a positive on the hardware/metaverse narrative and potential new revenue streams. Meta Platforms to Double Production For Meta Glasses While TD Cowen Lifts PT From $810 to $820
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming Q4 results and especially 2026 CapEx guidance are key catalysts — strong revenue/AI progress could lift shares, but an aggressive CapEx outlook remains a primary source of downside risk.
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: COO Javier Oliván disclosed a modest sale of shares; while not large enough to signal a structural change, it’s being noted by traders. Javier Olivan insider sale
- Negative Sentiment: UK regulator Ofcom opened an investigation into Meta’s responses about WhatsApp data for a market review — a regulatory probe that raises compliance/legal uncertainty in Europe. UK investigates Meta’s compliance with WhatsApp data requests
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Meta is fighting evidence limits in an upcoming New Mexico child-safety trial — adverse rulings or reputational fallout could pressure sentiment. Meta seeks to limit evidence in child safety case
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves and recent downgrades (UBS trimmed its PT) and prior trading dips show sensitivity to guidance and spending; those downward pressures still pose a risk if guidance disappoints. UBS Lowers Meta Platforms Price Target to $830
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
