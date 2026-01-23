Lagrange Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.00 Million (LA)

Lagrange (LA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Lagrange has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lagrange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lagrange has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lagrange Profile

Lagrange’s genesis date was May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official website is www.lagrangefoundation.org. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn.

Lagrange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.29951381 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $17,360,371.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

