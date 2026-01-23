KAITO (KAITO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.30 Million

KAITO (KAITO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. KAITO has a market cap of $98.30 million and $70.69 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KAITO has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KAITO token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KAITO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,273.12 or 1.00122579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KAITO Token Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official website is yaps.kaito.ai. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai.

Buying and Selling KAITO

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.40766269 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $62,172,351.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KAITO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KAITO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KAITO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.