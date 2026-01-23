Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $768,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $483.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $497.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

