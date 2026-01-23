Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,437 Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.1% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $222.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $206.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.72 and a 1 year high of $215.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 84.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

