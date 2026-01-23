Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 232134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,153.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,427.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

