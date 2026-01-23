Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 232134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,153.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,427.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
