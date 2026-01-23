Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 141,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $34,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BELFB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 284,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at $2,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bel Fuse by 185.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $200.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $205.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $168.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,707.39. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $279,229.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,849.37. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

