Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 112.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $325.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.61.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

