Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,552 Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,749,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,365,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,738,000 after buying an additional 460,283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,687,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,966,000 after buying an additional 268,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $101,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,261.35. The trade was a 3.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Robertson purchased 1,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.76 per share, with a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,760. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.00 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Stories

