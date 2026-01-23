Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 263,900 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,484. This represents a 77.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,758 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,177.68.

On Monday, December 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 82,242 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $2,982,917.34.

On Thursday, December 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 24,498 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $948,807.54.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 135,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $5,199,211.74.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 14,152 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $539,191.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,848 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $5,520,346.80.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $1,324,670.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 123,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $4,501,764.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,762.06.

Samsara Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IOT opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -401.25 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Samsara by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,917,000 after purchasing an additional 309,920 shares during the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Samsara by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large customer adoption — Thousands of food & beverage leaders have standardized on Samsara for deliveries, highlighting traction in a vertical that can drive recurring subscription and hardware revenue. Read More.

Analyst / investor take — Commentary asking whether it’s “too late” to buy after the pullback provides context for investors weighing valuation vs. growth, but contains no new company-specific data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headlines and market forces pushed shares sharply lower earlier in the week as investors sold amid renewed trade?tension fears; coverage cited an ~8% drop to near the 52?week low. This macro/news-driven selling can amplify volatility and investor caution. Read More.

Headlines and market forces pushed shares sharply lower earlier in the week as investors sold amid renewed trade?tension fears; coverage cited an ~8% drop to near the 52?week low. This macro/news-driven selling can amplify volatility and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — Co?founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas each sold 263,900 shares at about $32.43 (~$8.56M each), cutting their holdings by ~77%, and another insider (Adam Eltoukhy) sold a smaller block (~4,688 shares). Large founder sell-offs often raise investor concern about insider confidence and add direct supply to the market. SEC filings: John Bicket (Read More.), Sanjit Biswas (Read More.), Adam Eltoukhy (Read More.).

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Featured Articles

