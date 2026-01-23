Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 7,923 Shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,644.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,383.75. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,119 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $61,200.95.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,432 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $59,673.60.

On Thursday, January 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,563 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $64,071.30.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 19,621 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $100,459.52.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 26,105 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $127,653.45.

On Monday, January 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 32,705 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $179,877.50.

On Friday, January 9th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 9,075 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $56,900.25.

On Thursday, January 8th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,195 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,457.55.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,938 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $24,770.02.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,111 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $18,790.44.

Clene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clene during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 42.8% during the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

