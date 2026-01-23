Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 52,905 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 955,184 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 52,905 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,363,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,147,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $617,269,000 after buying an additional 346,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,342,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $453,461,000 after buying an additional 92,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,903,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $242,600,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $249,803,000 after buying an additional 1,906,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,538,550. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 268,854 shares of company stock worth $7,915,138 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

