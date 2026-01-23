IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. TD Cowen upped their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $266.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.06.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $239.15 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

