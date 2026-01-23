Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,784 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Roblox were worth $32,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $333,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 65.7% in the third quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 84.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 504,300 shares of company stock valued at $46,290,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.