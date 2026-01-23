Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 59,017 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.66.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

