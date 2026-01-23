Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0. 2,307,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 56,663,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.
Supply@ME Capital Stock Down 25.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.56.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.
Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Supply@ME Capital
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.