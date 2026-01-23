Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 7,939 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.7% in the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.6% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. KGI Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.32.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $303.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.57 and a 200 day moving average of $305.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

