NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.85. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 6,009,238 shares.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd is an advanced-stage critical minerals development company focused on the Elk Creek Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium Project in southeast Nebraska, United States. The company’s primary objective is to advance one of North America’s largest known niobium deposits into production. In addition to niobium, the project hosts significant scandium and titanium resources, positioning NioCorp to supply multiple high-value metals used in aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, and clean-energy applications.

The Elk Creek project has undergone extensive exploration, drilling and metallurgical test work to support prefeasibility and feasibility studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.